Karabo Mokoena reported missing two weeks after disappearing.

The South Gauteng high court in Johannesburg heard that Karabo Mokoena's mother Keabetswe reported her daughter missing to the police on May 10 about two weeks after her disappearance.

Sandile Mantsoe, 27, stands accused of murder, assault with intend to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Mokoena who was 22-years-old at the time went missing on April 28. Her charred remains were found in a ditch a few days later.