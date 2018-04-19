'Mantsoe said he and Karabo were bound by spiritual leader'

The South Gauteng high court in Johanessburg has this morning heard chilling details of how the late Karabo Mokoena and murder accused Sandile Mantsoe had to have their blood mixed together to break their spiritual bond.

Constable Mokgaetji Mahwete testified that Mantsoe told her that he had to make a sacrifice to break their bond.

Mantsoe stands accused of killing Mokoena and burning her body in April last year.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, assault with intend to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Mokoena who was 22-years-old at the time went missing on April 28. Her charred remains were found in a ditch.

Mahwete was the officer who responded to a call about a burned body on Corlette drive.

She said Mantsoe told her what happened on the fateful day when she visited him at the holding cells at Sandton police station.

Mahwete said after seeing Mokoena's body she wanted to see the kind of person who committed the offense.

"I remember him saying Karabo stabbed herself. He said he took Karabo's blood and mixed it with his and he was suppose to take it back to someone called master to perform the separation ritual. He said he was arrested before he could perform the ritual on the 14th day," she said.