The family and friends of Karabo Mokoena did not think it was possible that she could be with her alleged killer‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ when she suddenly went missing in April 2017‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Tuesday.

“During that week‚ Stephanie (Karabo’s friend) suggested we go to Sandton Sky and ask Sandile where she is. That is the last person anybody would have expected her to be with because that was her ex-boyfriend‚” said Bontle Mokoena‚ Karabo’s sister.

Bontle was testifying in the second day of Mantsoe’s trial. Mantsoe had lived at Sandton Sky. Stephanie Leong had assisted Bontle in getting in touch with the manager of the lavish apartment building. The manager‚ Ronnie‚ showed Bontle and another of Karabo’s friends‚ Neo‚ footage of Karabo entering and exiting the apartment.

Bontle broke down as she told the court that while they were there‚ a security guard came up to her and handed her Karabo’s passport and identity document.

Mantsoe‚ a forex trader‚ was arrested for brutally murdering Karabo after her charred remains were found in a shallow ditch in Lyndhurst.

During his bail application‚ the married father of three who is estranged from his wife‚ denied killing the young woman‚ saying he had left her in his apartment and returned from a business meeting on April 28 to find she had committed suicide in his Sandton apartment. He did not specify how she had committed suicide.