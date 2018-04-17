Court told of at least four incidents where Mantsoe was violent towards Karabo

The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday heard of at least four incidents where Sandile Mantsoe was alleged to have been violent towards his on-and-off girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ whom he now stands accused of killing.

Karabo Mokoena’s sister‚ Bontle‚ detailed how her sister informed her that Mantsoe had on one occasion beaten her.

“Karabo found Sandile with another girl in a hotel room‚” Bontle testified.

A confrontation ensued and Sandile “head-butted her”‚ she added.

Mokoena’s friend‚ Puleng Mthethwa‚ took to the stand after Bontle.

She detailed how Sandile had smashed Karabo’s phone against the wall.

“Karabo would not let him have fingerprint access to her phone. He said he would count up to a certain number and would smash it if she didn’t [accede to his request]. He counted up to that number and then took the phone from her hand and smashed it. The incident happened at Hydro Apartment where Sandile was staying at the time‚” said Mthethwa.

The second assault occurred the next day.

“The day after the phone smashing‚ Karabo went to ask Sandile if he was going to fix the phone or pay for it‚” said Mthethwa.