Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe’s account of how his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena allegedly committed suicide by stabbing herself in the neck may have received gasps and shocked expressions from the court gallery last week‚ but medics say suicide in this manner is not improbable.

Sandton-based clinical psychologist Debbie Bright said back in her years of interning at KwaZulu-Natal’s hospitals‚ one of the highest methods of suicide they saw was self-stabbing.

“It can happen. It may seem brutal and bizarre‚ but it is not impossible‚” said Bright.

People who committed suicide in such a manner had usually progressed through the different methods‚ perhaps starting from pill over dosages to slitting of wrists and then opting for something as extreme as self-stabbing‚ she said.

In a statement Mantsoe gave to police officers shortly after his arrest in May 2017‚ he claimed Mokoena‚ 22‚ had overdosed on pills in his locked apartment‚ had cut herself in front of her sister and had also crashed his vehicle – all in a bid to end her life.

The 28-year-old forex trader‚ who is a married father of three‚ is on trial at the High Court in Johannesburg for the alleged murder of Mokoena.

The trial resumes on Tuesday‚ after a break on Monday.

As the trial began last week‚ the court heard of how he claimed to have returned home on April 28‚ 2017‚ to find her in a pool of her own blood‚ dead on his bedroom carpet.