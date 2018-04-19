Court hears Karabo allegedly died from self-inflicted stab wound to the neck

A post mortem may have failed to determine how 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena died but evidence submitted in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday suggested that she may have died from a stab wound to the neck.

Constable Mokgaetji Mahwete‚ who had responded to the scene where Mokoena’s charred remains were discovered in a Lyndhurst ditch‚ claimed she had spoken to murder accused Sandile Mantsoe following his arrest.

She said Mantsoe had said Mokoena killed herself to sever a blood ritual that the two of him had entered into in order to boost his forex business.

“He explained to me that Karabo knew the sacrifice had to be done [since they had broken up]. He said Karabo stabbed herself on the neck. I didn’t ask which side of the neck. He explained that he used her blood to perform the separation ritual‚” Mahwete said‚ speaking through an interpreter.