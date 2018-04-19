Court hears Karabo allegedly died from self-inflicted stab wound to the neck
A post mortem may have failed to determine how 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena died but evidence submitted in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday suggested that she may have died from a stab wound to the neck.
Constable Mokgaetji Mahwete‚ who had responded to the scene where Mokoena’s charred remains were discovered in a Lyndhurst ditch‚ claimed she had spoken to murder accused Sandile Mantsoe following his arrest.
She said Mantsoe had said Mokoena killed herself to sever a blood ritual that the two of him had entered into in order to boost his forex business.
“He explained to me that Karabo knew the sacrifice had to be done [since they had broken up]. He said Karabo stabbed herself on the neck. I didn’t ask which side of the neck. He explained that he used her blood to perform the separation ritual‚” Mahwete said‚ speaking through an interpreter.
Mantsoe‚ a 28-year-old forex trader is on trial for the murder of his on-and-off girlfriend‚ Mokoena.
He has denied killing her but admitted to disposing of her body. During his bail application‚ Mantsoe said he had left Mokoena in his apartment to go to a meeting. He returned to find that she had committed suicide and was afraid he would be blamed for the death and thus disposed of her body.
The two of them had had a rocky relationship which included allegations of an assault that had landed Mokoena in hospital with a bruised eye‚ leg and shoulder.
But Mahwete told the court that Mantsoe had informed her that Mokoena had killed herself to sever a blood tie that both of them had entered into in order to boost Mantsoe’s forex business.
“He was explaining about the forex trading industry. He explained that when you are in that business you need power. He said he got his powers when he met Karabo and they conducted a ritual‚” said Mahwete.
The alleged business boosting ritual included mixing of their blood by someone Mantsoe referred to as ‘Master’ and getting matching crucifix tattoos‚ Mahwete said.
She said Mantsoe would not disclose who “Master” was‚ adding that he did not want any other people to be embroiled in the matter.
Mahwete said she had questioned Mantsoe on where he had placed the blood he had collected from Mokoena after the neck wound.
“He said it was at his place. It needed to be kept there before he could take it to Master for the separation ritual‚” Mahwete said‚ answering questions from Mantsoe’s lawyer‚ Victor Simelane.
The blood needed to be kept with Mantsoe for 14 days before it could be taken to Master. The 14 days had not yet lapsed.
“Where exactly in his apartment?” asked Simelane.
“He didn’t tell. I tried to ask him but he did not tell me‚” said Simelane.
Simelane however‚ referred Mahwete to a statement she had made where she claimed that the blood was on the wall.
He said Mantsoe would dispute all of the evidence that Mahwete had submitted‚ saying all they had discussed was that Mahwete had found Mokoena’s body.
Mahwete‚ however‚ stuck to her version‚ saying Mantsoe had spilled the beans‚ trying desperately to explain why he had had to burn Mokoena’s body.
She further told the court that while Mantsoe could deny all of this‚ she would never forget the words that he had uttered to her.