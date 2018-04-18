A freshly cleaned carpet led to Sandile Mantsoe being the prime suspect in the murder of his on-and-off girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday.

Sergeant Matshidiso Maseko said she had met Mantsoe at his apartment shortly after viewing CCTV footage of his building‚ days after Mokoena had last been seen or heard from.

The footage showed Mantsoe entering his apartment with Mokoena in the early hours of April 28 last year‚ but she was never seen leaving the place. Instead‚ Mantsoe had been seen wheeling a dustbin into and out of his apartment.

“I asked him why the carpet was wet. His response was that [he had cleaned the carpet] because he is selling the apartment and the estate agent and buyer are coming to view the place‚” Maseko said.

She made no mention of whether she had asked Mantsoe about some blood stains that were still visible on the carpet‚ but said she had informed him that she was arresting him for kidnapping and read him rights.

Earlier that day‚ Maseko had called Mantsoe and asked him when he had last seen Mokoena. He had told her that he had last seen her on April 27 and had accompanied her to catch a taxi.

The CCTV footage indeed showed the two of them leaving the apartment at 4pm on the said day but the footage showed that the couple had returned to the Sandton apartment at 2am on April 28.