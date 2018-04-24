CCTV footage showing Sandile Mantsoe entering and leaving his luxurious Sandton apartment with a dustbin containing the body of his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ will no longer be played in court.

Dressed in a dark blue suit with white stripes and a while shirt, Mantsoe appeared briefly in the South Gauteng high court in Johanessburg.

Prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo told the court on Tuesday that the authenticity of the lengthy footage was not in dispute by Mantsoe and that there was therefore no need to play it.

To save time‚ they had instead decided to enter into evidence a photo album containing stills taken from the footage. This meant that the four witnesses who would have been called to testify on the video would no longer be called.

The state intends to call three more witnesses and would then wrap up its case on Wednesday.

"We had four witnesses who were suppose to testify on the footage... We ask that the matter be rolled over to tomorrow for further trial," he said.

Mantsoe‚ who is on trial for murdering the 22-year-old Mokoena in April last year‚ has denied killing her. His version was that he returned to his apartment from a business meeting to find that his troubled on-and-off girlfriend had committed suicide by stabbing herself in the neck.