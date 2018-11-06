Love relationships need growth, understanding

A loud sob cut the silence in the movie theatre, next was the quiet sound of sniffling and I also let my tears fall, feeling better that I wasn't the only one.

Why all the wailing and crying? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had just given a stellar performance as Ally and Jackson in the critically acclaimed movie A Star is Born.

The movie was emotionally disruptive, their love story was tragic but after the tears fell and I had splashed some cold water on my face I realised that their relationship was traumatic.

It was the kind of relationship where one can end up feeling like a hostage. Gaga's character ended up wanting to stunt her career by refusing a tour just so she'd stay at home with Cooper's character to help him. Like she felt responsible for him.

Did Big and Carrie Bradshaw, from Sex and the City franchise, have the right idea when they decided to keep her old apartment to get some time away from each other? The idea of an all-consuming love that is "perfect" is what we're sold daily. But how healthy is this exactly? In fact, what is a healthy relationship?

"I believe partners should be friends; you should be able to talk about anything; you should be able to laugh about anything. You should try out, for example, swinging from a door and fall; it should be funny," says intimacy and relationship coach Vikkie Cee.

"It should be a day when he's not getting an erection and it's something you can brush off or laugh about or talk about it if it continues.

"Where you basically know, you can open up one to another about the good and the bad."

Cee educates on sexual health and helps couples with their communication within and outside of the bedroom.