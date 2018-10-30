Malebo Sephodi: Using her words well to reach SA's women

The first time I laid eyes on Malebo Sephodi's work was in our buzzing newsroom. The managing editor held up this blue book with a pair of Converse sneakers and the title Miss Behave catching my eye. She asked if I'd be able to review it.

Intrigued by the title I immediately accepted. I believe I recommended that the book be shared at reading clubs, with family, the women and even men in one's life.

Fast-forward nearly a year later and Sephodi has been nominated for a South African Literary Award (Sala) in the category of first-time published author. I immediately jump at the chance to interview her.

She is articulate and warm; a woman used to talking and using her words well. Sephodi, who is often referred to as a lioness, says she often refers to herself as a lioness rising. "At the core of who I am, I deeply want social justice."

She believes that for those able to find ways to change the world, they should. I ask her the burning question, why this book?

"I wanted to have a conversation about what it means being a black woman in South Africa, not using the difficult academic terms, not using the jargon but using the research that I had plus experiences that I have had."

Sephodi is a trained academic writer and feels that sometimes the knowledge they can impart can exclude the layman. She says she wanted to shed some light on her experiences as a black feminist to people who might not necessarily be exposed to the ideology.

Her book has managed to reach as far as the rural community of Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape where a group of women had been protesting about ukuthwala.

"I put it so that people can see themselves in me, I used experimental writing, so it's like you're having a conversation with me. I thought it was a very important installation in our society today."