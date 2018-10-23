Leading SA boss women celebrated

Scrumptious food, wonderful company and phenomenal women - that was the mood at this year's Veuve Clicquot ELLE Boss 2018 awards.

Hosted by the effervescent Nomzamo Mbatha, she owned the room in an oversized monochrome houndstooth pants suit. She started the proceedings off with a positive affirmation by getting all the women in the place to owning up to their power.

A simple evening filled with glamourous and mouth-watering fare, paired of course with the Veuve Clicquot yellow label. The battalion of candles offset with a single tulip in a black long stemmed vase created a soft romantic atmosphere for those seated at the table.

The night was off to an elegant and chic start. The guests were regaled by the story of Madam Clicquot, who was widowed seven years after her marriage and inherited her husband's business.

She was at the helm of the business for 62 years. She introduced many blends to the world. The awards are also in her spirit by celebrating strong businesswomen.

For those who might not know, the name Veuve Clicquot means Widow Clicquot.

After the inspiring story and the delicious cuisine was done, the two winners were announced. The Veuve Clicquot ELLE Boss of the Year is Dr Judey Pretorius, a chemist who founded the Biomedical Emporium, a company which creates pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals and medical devices. The other winner, Melody Xaba, was the winner of the Corporate category.