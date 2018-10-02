Rustic restaurant will take you back home

A clash of thunder accompanies me into the cosy confines of Blaque Wine Bar and Grill House - those famous Highveld thunderstorms during the warmer months.

I'm immediately surrounded by the raspy vocals of local singer Amanda Black.

The 40-seater venue is by far the most intimate eating space I have ever been in.

The dark charcoal wallpaper and mahogany furniture complement that cozy feel. In one corner sits an ottoman and Richard Branson's book Like A Virgin: Secrets They Won't Teach You at Business School. In the opposite corner is a couch in the same colour as the ottoman, decked with cushions with depictions of minibus taxis.

Owner, chef Sizo Henna, who hosts Rustic Chakula, a cooking and magazine show on SABC3, tells me that the couch and ottoman are his personal set from home.

"Rustic is something that's warm, something that's accessible, it's something that takes you back home," he says.

Henna has just decided to change the eatery's menu to reflect that theme of home - offering food items such as umleqwa (free range chicken), mogodu and oxtail potjie.