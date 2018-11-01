Mfabe's designs thrill the fashion audience

There was an electric current in the air, the buzz of conversation and every sparkling accessory you could think of. The fashion crowd had descended upon the Protea Court in Sandton City for the SA Fashion Week, as influencers and critics jostled to be let in like prized thoroughbreds before a race.

The first show on Tuesday night was dubbed the New Talent Search show.

This year's designers showed that it is imperative to have an injection of new blood in any industry.

Opening with the label Artclub and Friends, with ensembles that only the coolest kids would wear to a safari, there were pants with oversized pockets, large safari sleeveless jackets and pastel-hued mesh hats with gauzy veils as accessories. Each designer had a striking statement piece that thrilled the crowd.

There was playful athletic wear by Outerwear, ultra-feminine looks from ODE and a riot of colour by the New Talent Search winner Cindy Mfabe.

Mfabe's models stormed the runway like butterflies in a meadow, in breezy garments with clean lines and elaborate ribbons on sleeves.

After walking the runway for her victory lap, a tearful Mfabe took in the audience's applause. "I'm very excited, I'm very excited for my future," said the 27-year-old, looking slightly overwhelmed and teary-eyed backstage.