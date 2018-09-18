Wedding planner makes special days even more precious

Who can bring to life a pink dream, turn a birthday party into a gala event of epic proportions and transport guests at a wedding into a real-life fantasy?

Precious Thamaga, of course. We've seen the evidence with our own eyes.

Thamaga owns Precious Celebrations, a bespoke party planning agency in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Born in Sebokeng, the planning maven had to drop out of university while studying a travel and tourism course.

She decided to move to Johannesburg to live with her sister and took on part-time jobs.

One of those jobs was a receptionist at Sun International, now called Tsogo Sun, and that's when the PR and event planning bug bit.

"I always had such an interest in the PR department which I could see from my desk as a receptionist . I was always like 'wow it looks so interesting upstairs'," she said.

Eventually a position as one of the support staff became available and she applied for it. She never got to attend the events she was part of planning and involved with. She then decided to apply for another job and was smart enough to negotiate with the company to pay for her studies in event planning.