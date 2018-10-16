Contemporary craftsmanship

Custom made. Handcrafted. Words that make the luxury connoisseur tingle with anticipation. And, of course, those who might not be experts but prefer well-made products that are worth the money spent on them. How many times does one overhear the words: "I had it specially made or there's no two of these alike."

Those who value craftsmanship were treated to a spectacle this past weekend during the annual Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair. It was held at Hyde Park Corner and although the weather misbehaved, throwing icy cold showers that this journalist was not dressed for, the mood under the tents was unaffected.

Admirers and consumers wandered through various stalls filled with beautifully wrought, handcrafted materials from designer lounge wear from Bena, to Moroccan homeware by LRNCE and jewellery by Sidai Designs.

It was a veritable smorgasbord of homeware, fashion and food displays. While weaving my way among patrons, I came into contact with Tina Ngxokolo, owner of a fashion line by the same name and a first-time exhibitor at the fair.

Ngxokolo has a women's and children's range and also manufactures jewellery. She was wearing one of her beaded, turquoise pieces, which melded well with her burnt orange jumpsuit, also from her range, her dreadlocks piled in an up-do. She looked, excuse the cliche, like a modern-day African queen.