Young designers shine on runway
Styled By SA Woolworths served an impressive line-up of established young designers - Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Wanda Lephoto, Mmuso Maxwell and The Watermelon Social Club as they served up next Autumn/Winter looks.
Is it safe to call Magugu the master of pleats yet?
There were wonderful recreations of the pleated skirt that will make any fanatic ecstatic.
Ricky Rick walked the runway for Lephoto in a suit covered with daisies; we do love the gender-bending fashion-centric rapper.
Mnisi was the crowd favourite.
His show consisted of sheer blouses, men dressed in codpieces, sheer pants and cycling shorts a la Jean Claude van Damme during his heyday.
The man in this collection was the flamboyant counterpoint to the chic, ethereal woman.
The second day of fashion week found the haute couture crowd offsite at 44 Stanley in Braamfontein with five artisan collections from designers Black Coffee, Guillotine Design, Lunar, Five8ths and Hse of Bespoke by Waseefa Hutton.
The Black Coffee show was a standout, a performance art meets fashion, models in gauzy capes with years emblazoned in red on them ticked into the venue.
"It's very much about all the different looks over the years, we took all the essential concepts from each year and reworked it. None of the clothes are actually the pieces from then. We remade everything and modernised it," said one of the designers Jacques van der Watt.
On Thursday, Gert Johann Coetzee showed off his affordable ready-to-wear range and a brand-new line of menswear, including underwear and swimwear while Rubicon's Nengovhela celebrated her "Sweet Sixteen Symphony Collection" in fashion femininity of white (purity), red (passion), olive (shades of growth and evolution) and black.