Young designers shine on runway

Styled By SA Woolworths served an impressive line-up of established young designers - Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Wanda Lephoto, Mmuso Maxwell and The Watermelon Social Club as they served up next Autumn/Winter looks.

Is it safe to call Magugu the master of pleats yet?

There were wonderful recreations of the pleated skirt that will make any fanatic ecstatic.

Ricky Rick walked the runway for Lephoto in a suit covered with daisies; we do love the gender-bending fashion-centric rapper.

Mnisi was the crowd favourite.

His show consisted of sheer blouses, men dressed in codpieces, sheer pants and cycling shorts a la Jean Claude van Damme during his heyday.

The man in this collection was the flamboyant counterpoint to the chic, ethereal woman.