Horrific stories of gender-based violence emerge at summit

Another panelist Phindile, spoke about her gang rape ordeal. Phindile addressed the president, telling him about how she was gang raped by eight young men in Tembisa. She reported the rape. Speaking in Zulu she said the culprits told her they were going to go free.

“The boys told me straight that they won’t get arrested[that] this is something that they were used to.”

In shock she went home, at this moment she mentions that she knew nothing about the law. She mentions that one day in court the magistrate told her that the case had been struck off the roll. “ ..I didn’t know what the magistrate was saying to me, I saw the boys leave. They’re schoolboys, imagine what location school boys look like…They went outside and they said come out we want to show you, I was with other people’s children that had come to support me, I had to protect them until we got to our homes, the police from Tembisa could not protect them they watched us to see what we’d do.”

She then described how she went into a dustbin and fished out cooldrink cans, broke them in half and gave one half to her sister and others to her supporters. “I told them I cannot protect you guys, I want you to kill them, when we get out of here, whichever comes near you kill them…” Phindile and her supporters left the court that day with the help of one policeman who gave them a lift home.

A representative from POWA spoke to her and told her that they’d be able to assist her, the case was taken to the Wynberg Magistrate Court. There was another glitch, which resulted in the case going on for five years. Eventually the group were sentenced but Phindile was not happy about the sentence.

“I was answering lawyers, eight lawyers, telling them how I was raped. I didn’t notice some of the things that were around me while I was being raped I had to remember where the ‘Apollo’ (streetlight) was, whether it was on the left or the right.“These people who go to court and are lawyers of perpetrators they are killing us and you’re allowing them Mr. President to kill us and they are killing us inside the court where we are supposed to be protected. I’m not protected inside the court, I’m not protected outside the court.”