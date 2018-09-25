Restless R!OT raises voices of unheard

An upside-down white African continent with the jagged tip awash in red on a black backdrop is the first piece of art by Sindiso R!OT Nyoni I come across.

It's an old piece he informs me but it lingers on the mind, stark, harsh in its beauty and overwhelmingly sad once you figure it out. The piece is a comment on the xenophobic violence that has gripped this country in recent years.

Nyoni's work is social commentary. We are speaking via the phone and he's battling a sore throat. He sounds exactly like my idea of a young, cool artist would sound: articulate, self-assured and super grounded.

Why R!OT I ask?

"My background is in activist poster art in the line of social commentary. I've always felt like art has this responsibility to reflect the times that we're living in and hence the name R!OT because it's the nature of the posters that I was putting out.

"It also comes from a quote by Martin Luther King, where he says 'a riot is the voice of the unheard'."