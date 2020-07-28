Hunger inspires creative trio to put bread on table

The simple act of eating homemade bread sparked the idea for an enterprise for Jabulani Ngwenya and his business partners.

The trio went from making bread to stave off hunger while working in their home office to help small-scale farmers, to selling herb bread.

Nzomela Herbal Bread was born in Soweto and aims to provide, healthy and scrumptious bread to residents.

In 2018, 34-year-old Ngwenya and business partners Michelle Kekana, a chef, and Bulelani Williams, an architectural draughtsmen, set up a design office to help small-scale farmers with landscape design, branding and technological services.

They provided these services for free as the community farmers do not have cash to pay for such specialised projects.

"Nzomela is the local slang word for bread; we used a colloquial name so that the bread is familiar to the community because the name is very popular on its own.

"When you send a child to go buy bread, you say 'hamba uyothenga inzomela', and the child will know they must go buy bread. We're trying to embrace our local lingos," he says

Unfortunately, during the times they worked without income they would be short on cash so they decided to cut costs by making bread for lunch.