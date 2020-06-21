Parenting as a dad - busting the myths and some tips

There have been many misconceptions about how men should parent. Indeed, there have been people who have said that it is not the job of the man to parent. This of course has been proven wrong.

What new practices for fathers should all male parents know about? Once again Shu-aib Salie, a fatherhood co-ordinator and facilitator at The Parent Centre, answers.

Tips on how fathers can be good carers for their children (These are taught in the Fatherhood Sessions,by the Parent Centre, to encourage men to embrace their role as carers).

Salie says that it is important for men to take care of their children, and that they should not underestimate their ability as men to take the caregiver role.

He provided examples of how men can be carers for their children at different stages:

Father’s role in breastfeeding;

• Fathers can help with shielding negative comments from friends and relatives.• Fathers can help calm a baby.• Fathers can support the mother during breastfeeding by rubbing the mother’s back and also making sure she sits comfortably.• Once the baby has nursed his fill after breastfeeding, dad can take over and burp the baby.

Father’s role in caring for babies;

• Change nappies• Bath and massage babies• Bottle feed and burp babies• Take babies for walks• Read to and sing to babies• Take turns seeing to baby when they awake during the night or when they are ill• Play with and speak to them.