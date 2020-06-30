Wealth in cattle sparks idea for elegant handbags

The coronavirus pandemic is going to drive people to small businesses and keep them there.

"There's going to be a focus and shift onto our products," says handbag manufacturer Thobekile Mkhize.

She's the owner and creative director of Mabotho, a leather handbag brand for women, based in Durban. The name of the business is a mash up of her name and her late father Sibongiseni Mkhize's, nickname Mabo.

"I wanted to honour my father's entrepreneurial spirit. Though he was a teacher by profession he was really great at consulting for his friends businesses and before he passed, he was just really getting into it."

Her family has proven to be the inspiration that has guided her in this business venture. She got the pattern for her bags after attending her grandfather's funeral, and saw the beautiful hide of one of his cattle and decided her bags would look just like that.