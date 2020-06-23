Actress Shonisani Masutha takes up her space in the hair industry

For 28-year-old former Isithembiso actress Shonisani Masutha, this Youth Month, South Africa's youth should, like Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said, take up space.

This is something the effervescent beauty kept in mind while inking her deal with local hairpiece manufacturer Afrotex.

Masutha not only has a hairpiece named after her, she also gets a percentage of revenue from each packet of Shonisani braid sold.

It is not hard to see why the brand would like to extend a partnership like this to her - she's popular, enthusiastic and engaging. She said her business venture feels like she's leaving a legacy and being an example for other black youth.

"It feels like I'm letting us young black people know that we deserve to be in spaces of ownership, we deserve, it's not that we deserve a seat at the table, we deserve to make our own table. It's something that we never thought would even exist.

"I want us to feel a sense of ownership, not just because it's a black girl on the front of a braid packet but it's a legacy.

"At this age and time, I think it's important for us to start believing in ourselves and stop counting ourselves out and take opportunities by the hand and just go for it.

"And to let yourself go in the moment. I hope it's inspiring in terms of never counting yourself out. And ask for stuff that you think you're worth and never stop pushing the envelope also.