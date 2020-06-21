Father's Day: Parenting

What are the myths/stereotypes that need to be addressed on parenting for men?Common myths and stereotypes about men: They do not cry and show emotion and lack nurturing qualities and if they display these some women see them as weak• Men are irresponsible• Men cannot do household chores• Men only watch sport and talk about other women• They are not interested in their own children• Men are seen as primarily wanting to be in control.

Common misconceptions about fathers;

• They babysit and do not know how to parent.

• They are only there to offer financial support and discipline which often involves punishment

• A man who cannot provide financial support will probably be just as bad in offering emotional support and physical care for a child.

Why do we have misperceptions about men?

• It has been passed to us from generation to generation and we have not taken up the courage to challenge these perceptions

• We have had negative experiences with men and these have influenced us in such a way that even when they display positive attributes, we think it is once off or false.

• People do not challenge or seriously think about negative messages that they receive through media and cyberspace. Many pass on these messages in jest.

• Lack of self-development and awareness creates negative thinking patterns that influences most of our opinions not just those about men.

.• Programmes in communities many a time exclude men, for example clinics are set up in such a way that it is not comfortable or friendly to men. This has led to men excluding themselves.

What are the advantages of having a male parent around?

Research shows that fathers’ positive presence contributes to children’s cognitive development, intellectual functioning, and school achievement. Children growing up with fathers who are positively involved are less likely to experience depression, fear, and self-doubt. When fathers are positively involved, boys are less likely to search for alternative sources of masculine identification and validation like gangs, and girls are more likely to develop higher self-esteem and less likely to experience unwanted sex.

Children are more secure in their relationships with partners of the opposite sex. Researchers on fatherhood in South Africa have argued that the presence of a father in the household is associated with positive outcomes such as children’s improved access to resources in the community, increased protection, and higher levels of household expenditure.

Benefits of father involvement for women - When fathers play an active role in caregiving, it also improves women’s health, mental health and promotes women’s economic equality.

Benefits of father involvement for themselves - Positive father involvement is beneficial to fathers themselves, as Richter (2006: 74) puts it: “the concept needs to be fostered that increasing men’s exposure to children, and encouraging their involvement in the care of children, may facilitate their own growth, bring them happiness and gratification, and foster a more nurturing orientation in general.” Men who assume fatherhood are also less likely to engage in high-risk behaviour and are more likely to retain steady employment (Magruder, 2010).

Benefits of father involvement for men in general - It breaks cycles of men not knowing how to be a father because he did not have a father figure in his life. Involved fathers serve as role models who are able to positively influence men and boys in need of guidance and inspiration.