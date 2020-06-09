New concept boutique hotel looks to better days

With the easing of the national lockdown, some industries have been thrown a lifeline. The tourism and hospitality industry has been suffering severely. In the past week, however, there appears to be some hope for entrepreneurs in the sector. Entrepreneurs like Gabriel Leavell, the owner of Daze House, a contemporary boutique hotel in Observatory, Johannesburg.

The 10-room hotel was opened this year. Leavell says he wants to create a small economy from the concept of the boutique hotel.

"Essentially, what we're doing is trying to take art, design, community and culture through different experiences, cooking classes, paint and sips, and different events that represent that community and international communities as well.

"A big part of what we do is that each room at every Daze House is designed after a specific country in Africa. Our hope is to open enough Daze Houses to represent all the countries," he says.

"The real goal is to actually trade with artisans in those countries so we create our own small economy. So, if you go into a room, let's say Tanzania, you may have Tanzanian coffee, you may see Tanzanian blankets that are actually for sale and artwork from that local region as well."

The 33-year-old Leavell, an African-American, decided to settle in Johannesburg almost two years ago after he fell in love with the city.

"I love it here, honestly, there is a lot of what New York has, but almost even reminiscent of an old New York. There's a lot of creativity here. And you just see a lot of people doing different creative things to make their own paths. I think that's what really drew me to Johannesburg," he says.