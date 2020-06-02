Safety tips for runners from Katlehong Athletics Club

The past weeks have seen an increase in people choosing to run to keep healthy. A lot of those people are running on the road.

The swell of numbers in runners has excited those in the running community, people like Hloni Motloung, who would like to welcome those new runners with open arms and share a few tips to stay safe on the road.

SowetanLIVE spoke to Motloung who is the chairperson of Katlehong Athletics Club. He urged runners to adhere to the social distancing guidelines provided by the government, and to wear their masks at all times.

“The first thing you need to do is adhere to the government regulations. Make sure you comply with the government regulation whatever they may be at the time. If you are running with a partner, keep that social distance. Running in groups is discouraged, especially the young ones. We see people running as a soccer team, this is discouraged. And if you are a person that spits or clears their nose while running, please carry a tissue or a handkerchief. You need to consider other road users, we’re living in the times of Covid-19,” he adds.

Motloung’s next tip was on running gear.

“You firstly need a pair of running shoes and the shoe must be a size up from your normal size. So if you’re a size 5 you must get a size 6 shoe. This is to help in preventing blisters in a short distance running,”Motloung says.

He added that this is the trick that he uses when running the Comrades Marathon. He also mentioned that runners have lost their toe nails while doing the marathon. He is not the only member of the club that has taken part in the marathon, founding club member Isaac Mabula has completed 30 consecutive marathons. He now runs the race for free.

Motloung warned that people be vigilant, though he says that in his area there have not been reports of runners being preyed on by criminals, it was still prudent to be alert.