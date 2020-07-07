Simphiwe Zondi and the science of making chocolate cake

"An important tip when working with chocolate is temperature. Make sure your temperature is correct when tempering the chocolate. You need to work on a clean surface and the one thing that should not be done even by mistake is to get a drop of water into your chocolate.

"The water causes the chocolate to seize," he says.

This reason is why even when making a drip cake using chocolate that is coloured one should use a powder colouring instead of gel.

The Capsicum Culinary Studio alumni says his other objective is to inform people that pastry is a lot more complicated than throwing "eggs and milk into a bowl".

"It's almost like a science. I try to educate my clients on what goes into the cake, tell them how it was done and try to give them facts on nutrition, hence I now have vegan options just to accommodate everyone," he says.