'Covid-19 conscious' Kagiso Driver Licensing and Testing Centre trends on social media.

With the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country, it is no surprise that a video showing a licensing centre getting disinfected would garner great interest.

Kagiso Driver Licensing and Testing Centre (DLTC) was the topic on social media when a video showing that the offices were closed for their weekly disinfection, popped up.

The decision to do this weekly, instead of bi-weekly or monthly was taken by centre manager Beefy Rayners, who is narrating the video and taking the viewer on a walking tour, and his staff.

"Ever since the beginning of June, I felt it's imperative that we need to ensure because of this Covid-19 pandemic, we actually maintain a certain level of hygiene at our centre. To basically safeguard not only ourselves, the staff, but the community.

"And then when it was brought to my attention that the West Rand started to spike relating to infections, it's then as opposed to doing it once every second week or once a month, it was then a decision that I took together with my staff that we will set a day aside every week to disinfect and maintain a very high level of hygiene in and around the centre,” he says.