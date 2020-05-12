Health workers complain about poor working conditions

Healthcare workers who spoke to Sowetan anonymously ahead of International Nurses Day today have lamented their working conditions in hospitals and clinics in Gauteng.

The International Nurses Day is observed around the world each year today, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

A nurse from a government hospital in Pretoria said after seven years in the health sector there was little to celebrate for being a healthcare worker.

"We are underpaid and working in times where we can die any time because we are essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The woman said her passion to help people in need of healthcare was the only thing that has kept her in her job.

"We work with very sick people who come from different historical backgrounds.