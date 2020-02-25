Increase sugary drinks tax - lobby

There's just something about downing an ice-cold fruit juice. It tastes a hundred times better, because according to what we know, it's a healthier option right?

This is not so according to Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) - an organisation fighting for a healthier SA.

Despite the sugary drinks tax being in effect in SA, you're still consuming more sugar than you should according to Heala.

In a bid to combat the rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and some cancers, Heala approached Treasury on February 10 to hand over the Health Promotion Levy petition, signed by 11,000 people. It was accepted by Marlon Geswint, Treasury's chief of staff.

The organisation, which was established in 2016, is currently fighting to have fruit juices included in the sugar tax as they are often portrayed as the healthier option, but contain a lot of added sugar as well.

Their other call is to have the sugar tax increased from 11% to 20%. A call that has received a lot of pushback.

"The sugary drinks industry have pushed back on the original call for a 20% tax to a point where the government compromised on a 11% tax. We are continuing our call for the tax to be increased, so there can be real results.