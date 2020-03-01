Why Cook duo launch cooking studio
The co-owners of catering company Why Cook have upped their cooking game in a big way.
Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi have recently opened their cooking studio, Why Cook Studio, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The duo has been steadily making hosting and catering easier for their clients since 2014 when they first ventured into the culinary business.
SowetanLIVE caught up with the two and quizzed them about their newest venture.
Why did you take the decision to have your own studio?
We realised that it is a challenge within the industry to find a vacant studio to book and host cooking classes, so we decided to open our own cooking studio.
What were the challenges you encountered in acquiring the studio?
There were many challenges, ranging from finding the right location for the studio, suppliers to partner with, the type of equipment to acquire and the timing to have a studio, but overall funding seemed to be our greatest challenge because it is not easy to get funding, especially for SMEs.
Will the cooking studio be available to the public?
Yes, definitely. It’s open for the public, for chefs to rent out, photoshoots, cooking classes, team buildings etc.
What else can the public look forward to from you guys?
We will be hosting a variety of cooking classes throughout the year, for example, we are hosting a friends cooking classes on the 13th of March as well as a couples class on the 27th of March.
