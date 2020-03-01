Why Cook duo launch cooking studio

The co-owners of catering company Why Cook have upped their cooking game in a big way.

Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi have recently opened their cooking studio, Why Cook Studio, in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The duo has been steadily making hosting and catering easier for their clients since 2014 when they first ventured into the culinary business.

SowetanLIVE caught up with the two and quizzed them about their newest venture.

Why did you take the decision to have your own studio?

We realised that it is a challenge within the industry to find a vacant studio to book and host cooking classes, so we decided to open our own cooking studio.