Impi Brewing Co embodies spirit of South Africa - and its people as country celebrates National Beer Day

South Africans are known to be a beer-loving nation. This past Saturday, February 1, from Chaf Pozi in Soweto to Capital Craft in Pretoria, beer lovers were chugging down their preferred beverage celebrating South African National Beer Day.

The day was founded by beer writer, Lucy Corne. SowetanLIVE took a closer look at one of the companies who took part in the celebrations, Impi Brewing Co in Lorentzville, Johannesburg.

Why the name Impi?

We wanted to create a brand that resonates with a broad audience. The Impi warrior formulates a great part of South African history and we wanted to tap into a figure that resonates on a national level.

The word 'Impi' translates to war and Impi Brewing Co is in a war to break the boundaries of segregation, to break the boundaries of previous perceptions as the founding directors, Nico Booysen and Tsietsi Madonsela, hail from two very different backgrounds.

Beer can be used to unite people of different backgrounds and often great success may stem from such unique partnerships.

Impi is also proud to be independent, which also forms part of our battle.