Nxusani-Mawela brews Bold lager in honour of Women's Month

For most African people, growing up seeing women brew beer is normal. Seeing them as brewmasters in a commercial space is something fairly new however. So, 35-year-old Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, SA's first black female brewmaster, is a sight that needs to be celebrated.

Nxusani-Mawela owns Brewsters Craft, a craft brewery which she started in 2015.

“Apart from funding and putting the entire thing together, that was probably one of the biggest challenges," she says. "Now that we’re operational, it’s obviously maintaining and growing the business.”

She got funding for her business from the IDC.

Nxusani-Mawela says that she received respect from industry insiders as they knew her credentials, however public sentiment was slightly different.

“In terms of women in beer you do get that pushback quite often and not just as a consumer but also as a manufacturer because it’s unheard of, something that people are not familiar with, so you do get those negative feedbacks.”