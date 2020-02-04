Phuti Kabasa worming her way into the snacks market

Most people express shock when a much-loved indigenous food is appropriated. Remember the uproar when a fake advert about a food franchise jumping on the Mogodu Monday train went viral?

Entrepreneur Phuti Kabasa is not sitting back and waiting for others to revolutionise her favourite indigenous food, mopani worms. The Limpopo-born game changer has stepped up and created flavoured mopani worms that you can snack on any time.

Her business Mopani Queens, named for herself and two daughters, was started in 2018 after a stint selling atchaar.

"The one thing that people don't know is that the mopani worm is not a worm, it's a caterpillar. I don't know why we call it a worm? People think it's not a nice thing to eat because of that word worm," says the 34-year-old who works in the public sector.

Her business is a side hustle.

"It's a lot of work but it's something that I am very passionate about. I [recently] got a colleague to eat the mopani worms... I just want people to try them because I know they will love them."

Kabasa says unflavoured mopani worms taste like morogo (wild spinach). She advises that her flavoured snacks are best enjoyed like biltong, snacking on them while chugging down a beer or as padkos.