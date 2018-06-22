Now Soweto Gold towers above the rest

Soweto has inspired many and produced notable personalities, and one is tempted to say there's is no place like it.

And for that reasoning, Pietermaritzburg-born Ndumiso Madlala, 38, was so enamoured of this township that he felt it was the right place to set up shop there.

Madlala's shop is in fact an industrial concern, Soweto Brewing Company, which is located at the Ubuntu Kraal in Orlando West. His flagship brand Soweto Gold, a lager, was inspired by the Johannesburg gold rush of 1886.

"It was a no-brainer which township it would be. Soweto is a world-famous township. It's a place that even if you're not born there you feel like you're home," Madlala said.

Before going mainstream, the father of two first ventured into craft beer business.

"I noticed a gap in the market, that there was absolutely no brewing operations in the townships where most of the beer-loving folk reside. That's when I saw an opportunity to put the first micro-brewery in the township."

Madlala found his passion for brewing while studying. He'd been accepted into a chemical engineering course and was studying via a Sasol bursary when he was selected to study at a university in the Netherlands.

While there, he studied brewing and his passion was noticed by his professors who offered him an opportunity to work on a new project which involved working with pioneering beer technology.

"It turned out to be a very exciting project. It came with its own challenges. The project I worked on replaced the beer powder with membranes. It was always available in water. I was working on how these membranes would react with beer and how long they'd last."

Armed with this new knowledge and a year's work experience as a chemical engineer, Madlala worked with SAB as a process engineer, using the membrane technology he's studied overseas.

On qualifying as a brewer, he was given the responsibility of looking after SAB's Brutal Fruit plant in Krugersdorp. Brutal Fruit is brand of fruit-flavoured alcoholic coolers.

A few years later he moved to Heineken SA, a subsidiary of world famous Dutch brand.

He was part of the team that built the brand's plant in Sedibeng, south of Johannesburg.