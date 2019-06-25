Foodie, wine traders navigate new spaces

The fascinating thing about the food and drink industry is the many creative ways entrepreneurs choose to navigate through it. Entrepreneurs like Nthabiseng Ramaboa, known as Chef Nti, and Michael Khoza and Clive Hlabathi.

Sowetan takes a closer look at their business.

A bespoke experience

"I've always loved food, I've always understood the love language behind food... I love how you can say so much with a good plate of food." Says Chef Nti.

We're in Maboneng at her establishment called Taste Kitchen with Chef Nti, it's a refurbished French colonial building and opened last year. It's an intimate space filled with largely Nelson Makamo artworks. In a corridor towards the restrooms is the chefs own glory wall.

There are framed magazine covers and opposite this there's family pictures featuring her mother, sister, younger brother and her nephew. The Soweto-born chef says she remembers cooking at the age of 13 out of love but she didn't pursue cooking until later in life.

"I'd done everything else that I loved and it didn't work out this was the last thing. I thought okay I can cook let's see. and I've never looked back since," she says.

She tells me she's recently returned from Turkey where she ate at Nusret Gökçe's (Salt Bae) restaurant. An avid traveller, Chef Nti spent a few years in Italy with her soccer player beau Raphael Chukwu That's where she got to explore some of her other loves such as fashion, before finally settling on cooking.

"I lived in Bari, Italy, for two years in my early 20s. I was there because of love. I was dating a football player. as you know footballer's wives are models and while I was in that space I started picking up tips with different fashion houses. then I got a licence to bring Bella Couture to the country."

Nti is not afraid to say that fashion proved to be too hard for her, so she gave it all up in 2013. In 2014, she packed her bags, and her dog, and flew to Los Angeles.

"I spent just under a year doing research, just to see how they package food entertainment and after that experience I came back to SA. I was in the classroom full-time, training as a chef and working."