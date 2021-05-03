Saftas to air in simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic
The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are back on the small screen and will air in an unprecedented simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic.
The unorthodox broadcast deal is a first in the Saftas’s 15-year history and it comes after last year’s disastrous virtual show that ran on YouTube and other social media platforms due to the pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.