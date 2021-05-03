Entertainment

Saftas to air in simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic

03 May 2021 - 15:41

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are back on the small screen and will air in an unprecedented simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic.

The unorthodox broadcast deal is a first in the Saftas’s 15-year history and it comes after last year’s disastrous virtual show that ran on YouTube and other social media platforms due to the pandemic...

