Saftas to air in simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are back on the small screen and will air in an unprecedented simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic.



The unorthodox broadcast deal is a first in the Saftas’s 15-year history and it comes after last year’s disastrous virtual show that ran on YouTube and other social media platforms due to the pandemic...