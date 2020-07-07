Samas to be virtual affair at a new home

The 26th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) will officially take place next month over five days. As Sowetan first reported last month, the virtually-produced Samas will air on pay broadcaster DStv - moving from their usual broadcast partner SABC.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced organisers, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), to scrap the big-budget glitz and glamour red carpet affair that stages in Sun City.

"We look forward to the Sama26 virtual experience. Our teams are hard at work to deliver a show that we will all be proud of given the current state the world is in. I invite you all to tune in, plug in and do it for the culture," Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said.

The show will be structured over 30-minute episodes that will air between August 3 and 7. The episodes will broadcast on Mzansi Magic at 9.30pm; while also streaming on digital platform My Muze.