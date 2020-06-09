No glitz, glamour at Sama26

The SA Music Awards' (Samas') usual glitzy red carpet affair at Sun City Superbowl has been scrapped.

Recording Industry of SA (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi confirmed that while they plan to move forward with the 26th edition of the awards this year, Covid-19 has forced them to rethink how they will stage the Samas. Regarded as local music's biggest night last year, the big-budget celebration featured performances by Bongo Maffin, Trompies and Kelly Khumalo, while winners

included Sho Madjozi, Sjava and Black Motion.

Sibisi said the show this year will be virtually produced, although he did not state when and how this will happen.

"I can confirm that plans are under way to host a virtual Sama26 experience befitting the calibre and profile of an event as big as the Samas. Our teams are currently finalising details which will be shared in the near future," Sibisi said.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that the virtually produced special will stream over seven days. The nominations were planned to be released last Friday, according to a music industry insider, but had to be delayed as virtually producing a show of such magnitude is not easy and they are not ready to go public with their plans.