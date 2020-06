Nothing scandalous about Kgomotso Christopher leaving soapie

The show, also starring Mary-anne Barlow, Anton David Jeftha and Deon Lotz, will debut in September as M-Net's first telenovela.

"It's always scary and exciting to start a new chapter. I'm always full of gratitude because of the flow of new opportunities," Christopher says.

"Moving into uncharted territories is always the scariest because it's a new adventure and gives you an opportunity to start from scratch."

The show that depicts the dysfunctional lives of a filthy rich family is the brainchild of The River creators Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon.

Christopher loves that her character Dineo is a departure from the roles she has portrayed in Isidingo and Scandal!

"What drew me to the show is ... [it's] so diverse. It reminds me of a lot of shows that we had back in the day, in the diversity of race and culture.

"It gives us a chance to interrogate and mirror the reality of SA," she says.

"The character will be confronting all kinds of racial issues. She's a corporate woman who is super wealthy, well-spoken and sophisticated."

The show started filming a month ago under strict national lockdown regulations. Christopher said she used the lockdown as a period of introspection.

Now her schedule is busy again as she wakes up at 4.30am and gets home at 7pm - and she couldn't be more grateful.

"The work has really dried up. We go to so many auditions a week and there has been nothing [coming up]," Christopher observes. "I haven't been called for an audition in a long time and I'm OK because I'm at Legacy at this point.

"But it has made me more aware that it's not a stable career and the finances are not OK."

During the lockdown, the mother of two also used the free time to bond with her kids. Her daughter Larona, who is in Grade 7, went back to school two weeks ago.

"We informed ourselves and evaluated everything. My kids are not hypochondriac, so we have been looking forward to them going back to school and obviously following the protocols," Christopher says.

"So for us it wasn't a dramatic moment. They missed those social interactions [but] it has gone really well so far."

Christopher says the Black Lives Matter movement that has gained momentum in the past few weeks is very close to her heart - especially since her children are half-American. She and husband Calvin made the decision not to permanently live in the US mainly due to the racial injustices in the country.

"It's issues that we always confront as a family when we have to go to America. For us the racism in that country has made us afraid to live in that country permanently," she says.

"Having lived in America it's something I have experienced. I have a son who is aware of the dangers of being a black man in America."