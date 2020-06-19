Nothing scandalous about Kgomotso Christopher leaving soapie

Limited roles written for older female actors in the industry is the main reason Kgomotso Christopher departed Scandal!despite being extremely happy on the show.

Christopher has booked her next high-profile acting gig with upcoming telenovela Legacy.

The gender gap conversation emerged during our telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, just minutes before President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation. We jokingly guess what Ramaphosa's opening line will be on the night.

"If he's going to be talking about what we can't be buying he's going to start with 'Fellow South Africans'," Christopher laughs. "If he starts by saying 'compatriots' you know it's going to be very serious. I think he's going to mix it up tonight."

Ramaphosa mixed it up as Christopher predicted, starting his speech with a simple "compatriots".

Now in her early 40s, Christopher observes that the gender gap in acting means that many female actors will reach their career peak at age 30 - once you no longer can play the ingenue characters, nuanced roles start drying up.

She adds that combined with her fear of being complacent, that was the driving force in making the hard decision to leave the role of Yvonne "YV" Langa on the e.tv soapie.