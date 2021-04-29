Biggest surprises at Safta nods

The nominations for the 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are out.

Some of the biggest surprises include a posthumous nomination for late actor Menzi Ngubane for his exit storyline as Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya.

Masasa Mbangeni’s roaring return to Scandal! that ended in tears for her much-loved character Thembeka Shezi also received some recognition.

Last year’s winners Bongile Mantsai and Sindi Dlathu return for another shot at the golden horn.

Embattled TV personality Katlego Maboe, already a Safta winner, received a nod once again.

Rhythm City star Mapula Mafole has scored her third consecutive nod for her role as Mapule in the show. But will Mafole finally win? All will be revealed when the winners are announced on May 22.

Here's a list of some of the nominations:

Best Actress – Telenovela

Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei

Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy

Sindi Dlathu, The River

Best Actor – Telenovela

Dawid Minnaar, Legacy

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagae, The River