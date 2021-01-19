Entertainment

Web series that ran on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube in the running

New Saftas online content category snubs TikTok stars

19 January 2021 - 07:42

YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers will receive recognition for the first time at the 15th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) – but TikTok stars have been shut out.

The Saftas committee has amended the submission requirement mainly because of evolving Covid-19 challenges that production houses and individuals continue to face...

