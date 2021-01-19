Web series that ran on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube in the running

New Saftas online content category snubs TikTok stars

YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers will receive recognition for the first time at the 15th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) – but TikTok stars have been shut out.



The Saftas committee has amended the submission requirement mainly because of evolving Covid-19 challenges that production houses and individuals continue to face...