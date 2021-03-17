Entertainment

Forty submissions received for best internet content

New Safta's online category a hit

17 March 2021 - 08:59

The SA Film and Television Awards’ (Saftas) newly introduced online category, giving recognition to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers, has proven to be a hit after garnering the highest submissions.

The new category, best online content award, opened to directors and producers of online series or stand-alone content, has received a total of 40 valid online submissions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X