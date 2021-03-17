Forty submissions received for best internet content
New Safta's online category a hit
The SA Film and Television Awards’ (Saftas) newly introduced online category, giving recognition to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers, has proven to be a hit after garnering the highest submissions.
The new category, best online content award, opened to directors and producers of online series or stand-alone content, has received a total of 40 valid online submissions...
