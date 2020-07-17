Mzansi Magic weaves its spell for a decade

Whether you are into Isibaya or Our Perfect Wedding or Uthando Nes'thembu, we can all agree that Mzansi Magic changed local TV for good.

The game-changing channel that has been a vessel for earnest and unflinching black storytelling launched in July 2010.

Black Lives Matter and Black Girl Magic have been at the DNA of the channel way before the movements were mirrored in hashtags.

Mzansi Magic has been taking up space before Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi ever coined it - no wonder she was crowned Miss SA on the platform.

"We launched the channel to celebrate African culture and stories," Nkateko Mabaso, M-Net CEO says. "The channel has brought authentic African stories to our audiences - young and old."

The channel has never shied away from controversy and pushed boundaries on its quest to validate black voices.

I mean really guys, you took it too far with Umkhovu(zombie) on Isibaya. The white-powdered zombie character with a bloodied forehead still lingers in my nightmares.

But you have to hand it to Siyabonga Thwala for being terrific at being terrifying.

In dialing up the entertainment in the past decade, the channel has been inclusive, progressive and diverse when it comes to gender, sexual identity, culture, age and in many other imbalances in television.

"We have a huge pool of talent that is loved and respected who have grown to become the faces of the channel," Mabaso says.

The pool of artists he speaks of has yielded strong female roles that are not just damsels in distress - but call the shots.

Harriet Khoza (Connie Ferguson) wears the pants and has all the men wrapped around her finger in the fictional drug world of The Queen.

Your favourite auntie Mkabayi Zungu (Thembi Nyandeni) can handle an AK47 better than all her male counterparts in the taxi industry on Isibaya.

Prison drama Lockdown featuring Dawn Thandeka King, Lorcia Cooper, Zola Nombona and more continuously cleaned up at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). Nelisiwe Sibiya's heart-wrenching song Mama Ka Bafana that scores many scenes in the show had everyone crying all the way to digital music stores to download it.