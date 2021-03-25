Director Angus Gibson takes us down the eight-year road

Curtain falls on much-loved Isibaya

Filmmaker and executive TV director Angus Gibson will watch the eight years journey of Isibaya coming to an end next month as it makes way for new productions like uShaka.



Gibson is the creator of Isibaya and owner of Bob Production, which uShaka is part of its production. A story that was initially meant to run for a year went on for seven more years, thanks to the public demand, forcing Mzansi Magic to allow the story to continue...