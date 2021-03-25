Entertainment

Director Angus Gibson takes us down the eight-year road

Curtain falls on much-loved Isibaya

25 March 2021 - 11:07

Filmmaker and executive TV director Angus Gibson will watch the eight years journey of Isibaya coming to an end next month as it makes way for new productions like uShaka.

Gibson is the creator of Isibaya and owner of Bob Production, which uShaka is part of its production. A story that was initially meant to run for a year went on for seven more years, thanks to the public demand, forcing Mzansi Magic to allow the story to continue...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
X