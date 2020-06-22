Ntando Duma scores her dream TV role
Ntando Duma has dumped upcoming daily drama Isono: The Sin for a bigger role in Connie and Shona Ferguson's telenovela The Queen.
Duma was originally cast to play the supporting role of Noluthando in the BET Africa telenovela before dropping out.
"It was a difficult decision for me to make because I loved that character [in Isono: The Sin]. I had already invested in the character," Duma said.
"But The Queen made more business sense for me than the other show. I will forever be grateful to Clive Morris [of Clive Morris Productions] for the opportunity.
"I'm glad that we parted ways on a peaceful note. I'm a lead on The Queen and the schedule is tight - it would not have worked."
Duma's role in The Queen marks her acting comeback since departing from Rhythm City in 2017.
She recently featured in SABC3 reality competition show Tropika Island of Treasure. Duma has also been busy with presenting work as host of Lockdown House Party on Channel O as well as Gqom Nation on MTV Base.
Duma calls her casting in The Queen a dream come true.
"I've always wanted to be on The Queen and it was part of my 2020 vision board. It's a dream come true for me.
"I've always respected the Fergusons and their work. I've always seen my level of craft being on that level of the Fergusons. God did the things and here I am."
Duma originally auditioned to play the character of policewoman Georgina in The Queen - but the role went to Sibusisiwe Jili.
To her surprise, the producers called her during the national lockdown to offer her a new role on the spot.
"I was so bummed that I didn't get it, only to find out that God has planned a bigger opportunity for me. So they called me for a meeting via Zoom and to discuss a possible role that will be suitable for me.
"We had that discussion and I got hired on the spot because they had already seen my audition when I tried for Georgina."
Duma will play the role of Mpho Sebata - the youngest daughter of new character Hector Sebata (played by Rapulana Seiphemo) and younger sister to Thando Sebata (played by Jessica Nkosi).
She will only start shooting in July for season five of the show.
"I'm very excited and looking forward to it. Rapulana is such an incredible actor and we grew up watching him on screen doing all these amazing characters that he has played.
"He's always been an inspiration and it's a big honour to be working with him," Duma said.
Isono: The Sin, set to premiere on July 27, stars in the lead Nthati Moshesh, Rami Chuene, Natasha Thahane, Bohang Moeko and Anga Makubalo. The vernacular daily drama is set to be the first African telenovela to air to an international market.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.