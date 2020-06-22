Ntando Duma scores her dream TV role

Ntando Duma has dumped upcoming daily drama Isono: The Sin for a bigger role in Connie and Shona Ferguson's telenovela The Queen.

Duma was originally cast to play the supporting role of Noluthando in the BET Africa telenovela before dropping out.

"It was a difficult decision for me to make because I loved that character [in Isono: The Sin]. I had already invested in the character," Duma said.

"But The Queen made more business sense for me than the other show. I will forever be grateful to Clive Morris [of Clive Morris Productions] for the opportunity.

"I'm glad that we parted ways on a peaceful note. I'm a lead on The Queen and the schedule is tight - it would not have worked."

Duma's role in The Queen marks her acting comeback since departing from Rhythm City in 2017.

She recently featured in SABC3 reality competition show Tropika Island of Treasure. Duma has also been busy with presenting work as host of Lockdown House Party on Channel O as well as Gqom Nation on MTV Base.

Duma calls her casting in The Queen a dream come true.

"I've always wanted to be on The Queen and it was part of my 2020 vision board. It's a dream come true for me.

"I've always respected the Fergusons and their work. I've always seen my level of craft being on that level of the Fergusons. God did the things and here I am."

Duma originally auditioned to play the character of policewoman Georgina in The Queen - but the role went to Sibusisiwe Jili.