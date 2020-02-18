Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet

The state of the nation address (Sona) saw our most influential citizens dress to the nines before descending on parliament. In fact, the 2020 Sona red carpet was just as inspiring, gossip-worthy and fabulous as any of those we saw during the recent Hollywood award season.

However, while some attendees' outfits made our sartorial hearts shine with pride, others looked as if they were off to their Matric dance — a few decades too late.

Here's our pick of the best and worst looks: