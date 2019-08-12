Somizi, Linda Mtoba & Siphiwe Tshabalala: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Women's Day weekend was filled with beautiful celebrations for imbokodo. Although we're wailing at the end of the long weekend, we're happy to reflect on what the rich and famous got up to.
From attending one of the biggest pageants in the country to glamorous baby showers, here’s a round-up of our favourite celeb moments from the long weekend.
Linda Mtoba’s baby bean is on the way and she ushered the little one in in the most glamorous way. Fresh from a baby moon in Mauritius, the actress had an all-white themed baby shower fit for a queen with famous guests like Ayanda Thabethe and former SABC 1 continuity presenter, Zandile Nhlapho.
Somizi was in between cities this weekend because as per usual, he was booked and busy. He started the weekend in the capital city, where he was one of the guests at Miss SA, then flew to Bloemfontein to host the Women of Note Concert. Seemingly he ended the weekend on a high note: dinner with friends.
Nomzamo Mbatha celebrated Women’s Day in New York and of course she did what she does best: celebrating the achievements of African women. She attended the international celebration of fashion designer, Palesa Mokubung’s collaboration with H & M. Mantsho x H & M is the retail giant’s first collaboration with an African designer.
Ntando Duma took time off from blazing the stage this weekend and partied with her little one, Sbahle. One of our fave mother and daughter duos were at a 3rd birthday party yesterday and they looked as adorable as always.
Shekinah brought a three-year old dream to life by kick-starting her RoseFest tour on Women’s Day. The festival had an all-female line up including DJ Zinhle, Simmy and Busiswa among other chart-topping artists.
In true beauty queen fashion, Miss South Africa 2010, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala was at the crowning of 2019 Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi. The former Miss SA was in attendance with her hubby, soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala.