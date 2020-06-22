Start a tradition of reading for your kids

This June, Nal'ibali - the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign - is focusing on fathers and father-figures, and the powerful role men can play in their children's lives simply by reading and spending time with them.

We know that fathers have an important role to play in the lives of their children.

Research over the last 20 years tells us that fathers can strengthen their children's development when they are actively involved and interested in their lives.

There is no single "right" way for fathers to do this, nor do fathers necessarily need to live with their children to make a positive difference.

There are many different ways that dads can connect with their children.

Playing and reading together, going to school events and activities and simply chatting on the phone.

The key is to do these things regularly.

Even small amounts of time spent together are special and help forge a bond and make memories.

Although it is best for dads to be involved from early in their children's lives, it's never too late to re-connect with your children.

For children, one of the main benefits of having a close relationship with their fathers is that it helps them feel wanted and secure.