IN PICTURES | 5 of our fave moments from AFI Joburg Fashion Week

African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week was nothing short of glitz and glamour. The annual showcase was a star-studded event with the likes of Zozibini Tunzi, Azania Ndoro and K Naomi in attendance.

Under the theme “African Fashion Unites”, designers from across the continent brought their A-game to reveal their Spring/Summer 2020 collections and to take African fashion to greater heights.

From David Tlale’s seamless tribute to his late mother Joyce Tlale to legendary supermodel Babalwa Mneno setting tongues wagging in the House of Jahdara showstopper, AFI Joburg was one for the books. We’ve rounded up five of our favourite moments from the annual showcase.