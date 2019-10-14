IN PICTURES | 5 of our fave moments from AFI Joburg Fashion Week
African Fashion International (AFI) Joburg Fashion Week was nothing short of glitz and glamour. The annual showcase was a star-studded event with the likes of Zozibini Tunzi, Azania Ndoro and K Naomi in attendance.
Under the theme “African Fashion Unites”, designers from across the continent brought their A-game to reveal their Spring/Summer 2020 collections and to take African fashion to greater heights.
From David Tlale’s seamless tribute to his late mother Joyce Tlale to legendary supermodel Babalwa Mneno setting tongues wagging in the House of Jahdara showstopper, AFI Joburg was one for the books. We’ve rounded up five of our favourite moments from the annual showcase.
Rich Factory's body positivity showcase
Body-positivity has been on the tip of a lot of brand’s tongues but very few have made a conscious effort to include big-boned women in their ranges. So, seeing Rich Factory do this at AFI Joburg Fashion Week was a memorable experience because body positivity should be something brands preach from the runway to the campaigns all the way to the stores!
David Tlale's moving tribute to his late mother
David Tlale used his showcase to pay homage to his late mother and long-time muse, Joyce. In a moving tribute, Tlale showcased his Spring/Summer 2020 collection with gospel music and tribal beats playing in the background.
His collection is made up of stunning black gowns, neon shirts and pants as well as African printed dresses and headwraps. Speaking to SowetanLive, Tlale said:
“Seeing the collection come to life on the night was heavy - one of the heaviest I have ever done.
"The use of gospel music is what mom taught us, that in spite of all the hardships, God is there for us."
Babalwa Mneno's runway comeback
Babalwa ‘Barbz’ Mneno has been in the modelling industry for decades and while we haven’t seen her on the runway in a while, she made a comeback like a pro .
Draped in a multi-coloured House of Jahdara showstopper, Mneno sauntered on the runway and captured the audience like the boss she is.
Ntando Duma and Sbahle's super-cute moment
While others made a comeback on the runway, some were making their debut !
Ntando Duma walked hand-in-hand with her daughter Sbahle Mzizi draped in a Khosi Nkosi gown. It was such an adorable moment as the little one strolled on the runway and owned her limelight, we can’t help but stan.
Praise singing during Siphosihle Masango's show
One of the things that make being African so beautiful and dynamic is the power that lies within our names. Designer Siphosihle Masango understands this and called on his great aunt, Mam’ Nosende to recite his clan names at his first solo showcase at AFI.
“It only felt right to have my ancestors called upon, my family back me up, to have everyone there and culminate in celebration of a true African brand that’s about to take over,” he said. His collection is made up of colourful beaded clothing.