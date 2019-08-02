WATCH | Cutest celebrity babies' moments caught on camera

S Mag

By Tswelopele Maputla - 02 August 2019 - 11:59
AUGUST 04: South African hip hop artist AKA and daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes during the NBA Africa Game 2018 at Sun Arena, Time Square.
Most celeb parents love to document the lives of their little ones and are kind enough to tag us along on the journey.

Although those snippets on social media take their toll on our data, we’re not complaining because we can’t help but gush whenever we see the little cuties.

From funny faces and amusing moves to reciting a kwaito song like it’s a nursery rhyme, here are five adorable A-list kid moments caught on camera.

Sbahle Mzizi

How many two-year-olds can confidently say they’re cashing in? Sbahle Mzizi is one of the few who actually can.

During an outing with her father Junior de Rocka, Sbahle seemingly doesn’t want to go home, so she does what kids do when they don’t get their way - she cries. But the moment her father gives her a R100 note, she goes mute as if the money has evaporated her tears.

Zoe Mabalane

What better way to honour your father - and melt the hearts of South Africans - than by reciting the lines of one of the biggest hits to come out of Mzansi?

Zoe does this effortlessly when she gives a heartwarming rendition of TKZee’s Shibobo. This little star in the making even has us die-hard TKZee fans wishing kwaito songs were nursery rhymes.

Kairo Forbes

In this video, Kairo, the adorable but feisty four-year-old daughter of DJ Zinhle and AKA, shows off her dog-training skills.

With a whole lot of sass, the little girl tells her “silly” dog to sit down. This is a big mood - the kind of energy we all need to harness when telling bad energies to calm down and let us shine!  

Sienna Wilson 

At the tender age of two, Sienna is proof that being the daughter of one of the pioneers of the “1,2 step” means you’ve got great rhythm.

At a dance studio with her daddy American football quarterback Russell Wilson, Sienna has our hearts melting as she tries to follow his lead.

Luna Legend 

If this is not how A-list nail technicians are made, then we don’t know! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna uses the level of concentration required when crafting an art piece when painting her mother’s nails.

She’s brave enough to take on the task and see it all the way through. We’ll be the first to book once she opens her nail bar.

